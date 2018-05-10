CHICAGO (CBS) – Chopper 2 is over the scene where police are investigating a body found near Northwest Highway and Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights.

Arlington Heights Police say the body was found around 3:30 pm Thursday.

Officers discovered a 65-year-old man, unresponsive and deceased.

Police say there is no indication of foul play.

The Arlington Heights Police Department is investigating this matter.

Initial reports say the death appears to be natural and there is no risk of danger to the community.

This is a developing story.

CBS 2 News will have more details as they become available.