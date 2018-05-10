CHICAGO (CBS) – The Palatine Fire Department says they responded to reports of a three-year-old stuck inside a toy claw machine.

It happened at a laundromat near Baldwin and Dundee in Palatine.

Crews from the Palatine Fire Department say they arrived on the scene to find a young boy completely trapped and uninjured inside the machine.

Fire crews worked to extricate the boy from the machine, taking a portion of it apart to gain entry.

Two firefighters worked to get the child out, with one firefighter going head-first into the machine.

@cbschicago when a child “really” wants a toy! A 3yo stuck in a claw machine. See the rescue @ 10! pic.twitter.com/k6WIw6zq0F — ginger maddox (@gingercbsmaddox) May 11, 2018

The firefighter was able to grab the boy, hand him to another firefighter, and return him safely to his mother.

This is a developing story.