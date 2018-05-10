CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in west suburban Glen Ellyn are hoping to identify two men who robbed a soccer store at gunpoint last week.

Around 1 p.m. on May 2, Glen Ellyn police responded to an armed robbery at The Soccer Edge store on Roosevelt Road.

Witnesses said one of the men flashed a handgun while stealing cash and merchandise from the store, before driving away in a gray or silver Volkswagen sedan with a sunroof.

Police have released sketches of the two robbers.

The suspect armed with the gun was described as a Hispanic man in his 20s with short brown hair, who was wearing a navy blue baseball cap, white T-shirt, jean shorts, and aviator style sunglasses.

The other suspect was described as a Hisapnic man in his mid 20s to early 30s, with tattoos on both arms, including a tribal-style tattoo with triangles wrapping around his left bicep.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Glen Ellyn police at 630-469-1187.