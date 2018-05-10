CHICAGO (CBS) – Joe Willis couldn’t make it to graduation because of health issues, so the graduation came to him.

Willis received his diploma at University of Chicago Hospital while recovering from a heart transplant.

He earned his MBA from Indiana University Northwest, but couldn’t make it to his graduation because of complications.

“I had some doubts, I thought it would be too hard, but I stayed positive and I’m finally here,” said Willis.

Willis originally wanted to be in the medical field, but switched to the MBA program when he learned his illness prevented him from treating patients.