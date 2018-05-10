CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge has given a former Lithuanian parliamentarian and recent suburban Chicago florist a month reprieve from her looming extradition.

Judge Virginia Kendall didn’t rule Thursday on Neringa Venckiene’s request for a yearlong stay so she can complete her political asylum application.

Kendall set another hearing for June 14.

The 47-year-old Venckiene’s bid to avoid extradition is a long shot. The State Department has final say and has approved her extradition.

A prosecutor said Thursday that authorities could legally extradite Venckiene immediately. But he assured Kendall that won’t happen before the June hearing.

Venckiene fled to the U.S. in 2013. The charges against her include disobeying a court and arise from her claims about an influential pedophile ring in Lithuania.

She says she fears for her life if she is extradited.

