CHICAGO (CBS) — The city has announced this year’s lineup for free movies at Millennium Park, kicking off June 5 with Hairspray!, the 1988 dance comedy starring Ricki Lake.
The movies will play every Tuesday through Aug. 21 at the Pritzker Pavilion at 6:30 p.m., except on July 2, when the free film will be shown at 11 a.m.
This year’s film series will include a screening of a locally-produced short film before each main feature.
The city typically has a double feature on the slate, and this year’s selection features the unusual pairing of the Pixar animated movie WALL-E, followed by the 2006 Oscar-winning Best Film Crash on July 31.
The films are presented in collaboration with local independent film festivals.
The full schedule of this year’s films is below:
Tuesday, June 5, 6:30pm
Hairspray!
Programmed in collaboration with the Chicago Underground Film Festival
Tuesday, June 12, 6:30pm
Mad Max: Fury Road
Programmed in collaboration with the Chicago Critics Film Festival
Tuesday, June 19, 6:30pm
Kinky Boots
Programmed in collaboration with the Chicago Filmmakers’ Reeling LGBTQ International Film Festival
Tuesday, June 26, 6:30pm
Groundhog Day
Programmed in collaboration with the Chicago Comedy Film Festival and Second City
Tuesday, July 3, 6:30pm
High Fidelity
Programmed in collaboration with the Midwest Independent Film Festival
Monday, July 9, 11am
opening program at 10:30am
Iron Giant
Programmed in collaboration with the Facet’s Chicago International Children’s Film Festival
Tuesday, July 10, 6:30pm
Man on Wire
Programmed in collaboration with the Chicago Media Project DOC10 Film Festival
Tuesday, July 17, 6:30pm
International Media Mixer
Programmed in collaboration with the Chicago Film Archives
Tuesday, July 24, 6:30pm
Get Out
Programmed in collaboration with the Black Harvest Film Festival
Tuesday, July 31, 6:30pm
Double Feature!
WALL-E
Programmed in collaboration with the One Earth Film Festival
(15-minute intermission)
Crash
Programmed in collaboration with the Peace on Earth Film Festival
Tuesday, August 7, 6:30pm
School of Rock
Programmed in collaboration with the Chicago International Movies and Music Festival
Tuesday, August 14, 6:30pm
Coco
Programmed in collaboration with the Chicago Latino Film Festival
Tuesday, August 21, 6:30pm
Slumdog Millionaire
Programmed in collaboration with the Chicago International Film Festival