CHICAGO (CBS) — The city has announced this year’s lineup for free movies at Millennium Park, kicking off June 5 with Hairspray!, the 1988 dance comedy starring Ricki Lake.

The movies will play every Tuesday through Aug. 21 at the Pritzker Pavilion at 6:30 p.m., except on July 2, when the free film will be shown at 11 a.m.

This year’s film series will include a screening of a locally-produced short film before each main feature.

The city typically has a double feature on the slate, and this year’s selection features the unusual pairing of the Pixar animated movie WALL-E, followed by the 2006 Oscar-winning Best Film Crash on July 31.

The films are presented in collaboration with local independent film festivals.

The full schedule of this year’s films is below:

Tuesday, June 5, 6:30pm

Hairspray!

Programmed in collaboration with the Chicago Underground Film Festival

Tuesday, June 12, 6:30pm

Mad Max: Fury Road

Programmed in collaboration with the Chicago Critics Film Festival

Tuesday, June 19, 6:30pm

Kinky Boots

Programmed in collaboration with the Chicago Filmmakers’ Reeling LGBTQ International Film Festival

Tuesday, June 26, 6:30pm

Groundhog Day

Programmed in collaboration with the Chicago Comedy Film Festival and Second City

Tuesday, July 3, 6:30pm

High Fidelity

Programmed in collaboration with the Midwest Independent Film Festival

Monday, July 9, 11am

opening program at 10:30am

Iron Giant

Programmed in collaboration with the Facet’s Chicago International Children’s Film Festival

Tuesday, July 10, 6:30pm

Man on Wire

Programmed in collaboration with the Chicago Media Project DOC10 Film Festival

Tuesday, July 17, 6:30pm

International Media Mixer

Programmed in collaboration with the Chicago Film Archives

Tuesday, July 24, 6:30pm

Get Out

Programmed in collaboration with the Black Harvest Film Festival

Tuesday, July 31, 6:30pm

Double Feature!

WALL-E

Programmed in collaboration with the One Earth Film Festival

(15-minute intermission)

Crash

Programmed in collaboration with the Peace on Earth Film Festival

Tuesday, August 7, 6:30pm

School of Rock

Programmed in collaboration with the Chicago International Movies and Music Festival

Tuesday, August 14, 6:30pm

Coco

Programmed in collaboration with the Chicago Latino Film Festival

Tuesday, August 21, 6:30pm

Slumdog Millionaire

Programmed in collaboration with the Chicago International Film Festival