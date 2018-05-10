CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police say they were trying to stop a dark-colored sedan when the vehicle sped away and hit two pedestrians.

The incident happened in the 7900 block of South LAFayette, near 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue just before 6 pm Thursday.

One pedestrian, 55, was transported to University of Chicago Hospital and pronounced dead.

The other pedestrian, a 30-year-old man, was treated on the scene by the Chicago Fire Department.

Initial reports say this appears to be a hit-and-run.

Police say they have the offenders in custody.

79th Street is closed over the Dan Ryan in both directions between State Street and Lasalle.

This is a developing story.