(Credit: CBS)
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police say they were trying to stop a dark-colored sedan when the vehicle sped away and hit two pedestrians.
The incident happened in the 7900 block of South LAFayette, near 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue just before 6 pm Thursday.
One pedestrian, 55, was transported to University of Chicago Hospital and pronounced dead.
The other pedestrian, a 30-year-old man, was treated on the scene by the Chicago Fire Department.
Initial reports say this appears to be a hit-and-run.
Police say they have the offenders in custody.
79th Street is closed over the Dan Ryan in both directions between State Street and Lasalle.
This is a developing story.