CHICAGO (CBS) – President Trump was fired up at a campaign rally in Northern Indiana Thursday night.

CBS 2’s Political Reporter Derrick Blakley was there for the raucous speech.

Attributing his North Korean breakthrough to tough-talking American strength, President Trump spoke, for the first time, about the three freed American hostages.

“At 2 am, I had the honor of greeting 3 Americans held in North Korea and we welcomed them back in a proper way. On June 12 in Singapore, I’ll meet with Kim to secure peace for the whole world,” stated President Donald Trump.

The President emphasized he didn’t pay for the three American’s freedom.

“I think Kim Jung un-did a great service to himself and the world,” stated Trump. “They came out with respect. I didn’t pay for them, I’m going to make a great deal.”

Trump bragged about the 3.9% unemployment rate, with the lowest unemployment numbers ever for African Americans.

“I said ‘Vote for me, what the hell do you have to lose’ and they haven’t,” Trump said.

Trump threw himself firmly behind Indiana’s GOP Senate nominee Mike Braun.

“I’m a businessman and an outsider just like the President,” stated Braun.

By contrast, President Trump charged that Braun’s opponent, Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly, takes orders only from democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, not from Indiana voters.

The President says Indiana offers hope that republicans can reverse the curse of losing mid-term elections.