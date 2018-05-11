CHICAGO (CBS) – U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan was in Chicago Friday calling for a renewed attack on poverty in America, a theme some believe signals a future run for President.

Ryan spoke before the Kemp Forum, named after the late Congressman Jack Kemp.

Ryan was a Kemp intern. Both men became GOP Vice Presidential nominees.

“People like their status quo, they’re cluing to the status quo, their livelihoods are tied to the status quo. All that is a big distraction away from actually getting people out of poverty, actually solving the problem. That’s the problem,” stated Ryan.

Speaker Ryan was vague about a future in politics, but promised not to walk away from the fight to end poverty.