CHICAGO (CBS) — The 55-year-old woman killed by a car fleeing police on the South Side on Thursday has been identified, and charges are pending against the three suspects who were arrested after the crash.

Police said officers were conducting a traffic stop at 81st and Evans during a drug investigation shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday when the driver fled along the Dan Ryan Expressway. After exiting the Dan Ryan at 79th, the fleeing Nissan Altima hit two pedestrians who were crossing the street at the intersection of 79th and Lafayette.

One pedestrian, 55-year-old Julia Callaway, was taken to the University of Chicago trauma center, where she was pronounced dead at 6:36 p.m. The other pedestrian, a 30-year-old man, was treated at the scene.

Callaway’s husband, David Brown, said she was on their way to pick up their grandchild when the car hit her.

Surveillance video from a nearby gas station shows the gray Nissan Altima blow through the intersection, hitting the two pedestrians.

“I heard tires squealing, and I turned around, and the car was up on its side coming through this light. Because of the way he was driving, he was doing over 100 miles per hour,” witness David Dodson said. “The lady was hit. She flew about 30 feet.”

Keshia Williamson also witnessed the scene.

“I saw two bodies laying on the ground, a lady and a man,” she recalled.

The car continued south on Lafayette, hitting an Uber driver’s car with a child inside near 83rd Street, then hitting a Chevy Tahoe.

“We heard the boom, and they hit another car. We heard another boom, but only they hit us,” recalled another witness, who asked to remain anonymous. “They got out of the car, but I thought they was coming over to see if we were okay, but they took off running.”

Chicago Police say after a short foot pursuit, the offenders were taken into custody. A small amount of drugs was recovered from the Nissan.

Police expected to file charges against all three suspects.

Investigators said their vehicle was a rental, and the suspects might not have had permission to be in it. The Police Department is investigating if the pursuit was warranted.

“While there aren’t any glaring policy violations we are doing a customary review of the incident. Additionally, the traffic safety board will conduct a normal review,” Police Department spokesman Frank Giancamilli said in an email.