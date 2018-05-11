PALMDALE, California (CBSLA) – One person was shot and a male teen was detained Friday morning after reports of a gunman seen on campus at a high school in Palmdale.

Multiple deputies responded around 7 a.m. to the Highland High School campus at 39055 25th St. West after reports of a possible shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was shot in the arm and drove themselves to the hospital, according to officials.

Sheriff’s officials said a male Hispanic teen was detained.

A message posted to the Highland High School principal’s Twitter account urged everyone to stay clear of campus.

Sheriff’s deputies along with the ATF responded to the scene.

There were reports of shots heard at nearby Manzanita Elementary School but the school was cleared after deputies searched the campus.

All Antelope Valley Union High School District schools were placed on lockdown.

Antelope Valley College announced canceled classes and closed its locations until noon in response.

A news conference was expected shortly at the Antelope Valley Mall.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.