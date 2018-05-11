CHICAGO (CBS) – A suburban woman says it will be a difficult Mother’s Day this year.

She is desperate to learn who is responsible for her youngest son’s death.

He was killed in January after a semi hit his car and drove off.

CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov reports the family is on a mission to find that driver.

Jim Brodnicki relives the moment on January 18th, when on a frantic drive to the hospital, they heard someone was killed on I-80. That someone was his step-son Aaron Scofield.

“I think numbing is the feeling,” recalled Linda Brodnicki.

Jim and Linda Brodnicki say Aaron was on his way home from his overnight work shift on I-80 near 355 when a semi likely sideswiped his car around 4 am, disabling it and leaving him stuck in the middle of the highway.

The truck driver never stopped. A second car then hit his car, likely as he was trying to get to safety.

“With the damage that was done to Aaron’s car, there’s no way that the truck driver doesn’t have damage to his vehicle. He had to have known,” stated Jim.

Since that day, the Brodnicki’s have spent dozens of hours trying to find that driver.

“We just want answers so we can have closure for our family,” said Linda.

The Brodnicki family hopes anyone with information about that truck or driver will call Illinois State Police, in charge of what is now considered a cold investigation.

They say they’ll be putting up posters next week, after Aaron’s mom spends her first Mother’s Day without her son.

The driver of the second car was also injured in the crash, but survived.

Aaron Scofield was 31-years-old and married to his high school sweetheart.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Illinois State Police at 815-726-6377.