CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire under the Red Line L tracks stopped service for some time Saturday.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross has the details.

Around 2:20 Saturday afternoon, people in the area saw smoke and fire. Officials say a transformer blew, causing a fire that left charred wires and police tape.

Because of the location of the transformer and its proximity to the Red Line, travel to and from the Sheridan stop was halted. CTA said travel was restored around 4:00 p.m.

Neighbors were without electricity. Crews were onsite for hours working to correct all the problems. Power has been restored to the area.

No word on how the transformer blew and there were no reported injuries in connection with the incident.