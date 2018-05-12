CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in suburban Barrington Hills are looking for a driver who hit and killed a bicyclist and didn’t stop.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar spoke exclusively with the victim’s family.

Pieces of crime scene tape are reminders of what happened south of Route 68 Friday night. Police say 28 year-old Rafal Ryndak was riding his bicycle when a pickup truck hit him and kept driving.

Ryndak’s brother said he rode his bike everywhere. Friday night he was visiting a friend, riding on a busy Barrington Hills’ road where there’s little room to spare on the shoulder.

Now the family wants to know why the driver never stopped.

When police arrived, Ryndak’s badly damaged bike was on the shoulder of the road. He was thrown several feet unresponsive, later pronounced dead on scene.

“He was unlucky,” said his brother. “His life was unlucky.”

That’s because a few years ago Rafal, who lived in Schiller Park, was seriously injured on a motorcycle. The family remains hopeful the driver will turn himself in.

“Nothing is going to bring my brother back,” said his brother. “I hope he’s going to give himself up. But I know life and that’s not going to happen.”

Police are still looking for the hit-and-run driver. Investigators believe they are looking for a dark colored pickup, a Toyota Tundra.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police.