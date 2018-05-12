CHICAGO (CBS) — Despite pleas for a ceasefire, gun violence is not stopping this Mother’s Day weekend.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has the story.

A shooting took place early Saturday morning near 91st Street and Cottage Grove. When police arrived, they found two victims: a 41-year-old man inside a car and a woman across the street. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police processed the scene for evidence.

It’s unclear what lead to the shooting.

In the East Garfield Park neighborhood, a 27-year-old man was shot and killed. Police say he was standing on a sidewalk when a silver sedan pulled up, two people got out and shot him.

A man who works at a nearby restaurant said he heard anywhere from 10 to 12 gunshots.

“Nobody deserves that, to be left out there, shot up. That’s sad,” said Antae Maniere.

Police have not made any arrests in the two cases.