CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re still trying to figure the best gift to get mom, you can’t go wrong with breakfast in bed or a sumptuous brunch.

Suzanne Le Mignot is joined by chefs from Meli’s Cafe showing delicious dishes that are easy to make.

Cinnamon Roll Waffles can be made by infusing the waffle batter with cinnamon. It can be topped with cream cheese icing, drizzled with caramel sauce and garnished with a cinnamon stick.

Mama Mia Eggs Benedict is another Mother’s Day speciality at Meli’s. It’s pulled pork with poached eggs topped by chipotle sauce and pickled onions.

Mimosa pancakes are also popular on Mother’s Day. The pancake batter is infused with a mimosa creating a sweet treat. It’s topped with orange marmalade and a cream cheese topping.

Grandma’s Garden Hash is a fresh and healthy take on a traditional hash dish. It’s loaded with squash, zucchini and tomatoes and topped with a fried egg.

Another healthy option is the Watermelon Sirloin Salad. The ingredients include spring mix greens, cut-up watermelon, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, radishes as well as a pinch of salt and pepper. The salad is topped off with Meli’s secret balsamic vinegar dressing.

Recipes for the dishes featured are listed below. Click here for more information on Meli’s Cafe.

Recipe for Cinnamon Roll Waffles (serves four)

Dry ingredients:

1 ½ cup all purpose flour ½ teaspoon baking soda

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder pinch of salt

Wet ingredients

2 eggs 1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup buttermilk 2 Tablespoons melted butter

2 Tablespoons Sugar 1 Tablespoon brown Sugar

1 Tablespoon cinnamon

2 Teaspoons crushed pecans

Mix dry ingredients and wet ingredients separate. Add dry to wet in one bowl. Spoon mix on a hot waffle skillet and serve with topped pecans and cream cheese icing.

Grandmas Garden Hash

Ingredients:

2 Large Eggs

1 medium Squash

1 cup spinach

1 medium eggplant

½ cup mushrooms

½ cup feta cheese

2 Medium Red Potatoes

Clarified Butter (or Olive/Vegetable Oil)

Salt & Pepper (to taste)

Preparation

Wash potatoes. Dice into small cubes. Pour diced potatoes into small pot, cover with cold water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer until tender. Rinse potatoes under cool tap water to stop cooking process. Drain and set aside.

Wash remaining vegetables and dice into small cubes.

Coat an oven-safe saute pan with a small amount of clarified butter (or oil) and heat. Add vegetables. Saute ingredients until vegetables are crisp tender and all liquid has evaporated; season to taste with salt and pepper.

Place cheese on top of vegetables and place on oven broiler rack to melt cheese. When cheese is melted, remove pan from broiler.

Prepare eggs as you prefer them; chef’s suggestion is sunny-side up.

Place ingredients on a serving plate, top with eggs and enjoy!

Recipe for Mimosa Pancakes

Dry ingredients

2 cup all purpose flour ½ teaspoon baking soda

1 cup oat flour 4 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspons baking soda

pinch salt

Wet ingredients

4 eggs 2/3 cup greek yogurt

½ cup ricotta cheese 2 Tablespoons Maple Syrup

4 teaspoons vanilla extract 1 cup buttermilk

1 cup champagne 1 zest of an orange

Champagne cream topping

2 cups half & half 3 egg yolks

½ vanilla bean ½ cup sugar

1 Tablespoon orange zest 2 Tablespoon orange liqueor

3 Tablespoons champagne

Mix dry ingredients and wet ingredients separate. Add dry to wet in one bowl. Spoon mix on hot skillet and top w/ champagne cream and powdered sugar.

Watermelon Sirloin Salad

Ingredients – 1 medium sized red onion, 1-2 cups organic mixed greens, 1 small tomato, ¼ cup radishes, 1/3 cup feta cheese, ½ medium cucumber, 1 medium sirloin steak, balsamic vinaigrette

Step 1 – chop onion, tomato, radishes, cucumber and put in bowl.

Step 2 – Slice watermelon and place in bowl

Step 3 – mix chopped ingredients from step 1 along with crumbled feta cheese. Place on top of watermelon and slice steak. Drizzle vinaigrette