CHICAGO (CBS) — Around 2,000 volunteers went to 70 sites near the Chicago River to help out in the annual spring cleanup effort.

They removed plastic, cans, tires and other garbage from the river.

“The Chicago River system has improved dramatically thanks, in part, to volunteers such as those who turned out today,” said Margaret Frisbie, Executive Director of Friends of the Chicago River. “As water quality improves and work is done on land restoration, more and more people are coming to appreciate this natural treasure.”