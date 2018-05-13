CHICAGO (CBS) — Two robberies in 12 hours, just around the corner from each other, have residents in the South Loop concerned.

CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker has more.

Fortunately no one was hurt in either robbery. But in both, the robbers had weapons and attacked their victims as they were approaching their cars.

At 2:00 Sunday morning two men, who CBS 2 will not identify, tell their harrowing tale to Chicago police.

The 16 and 20-year-old were just about to get in their car on Wabash near 8th Street when two men approached them. One waved a gun, demanded their cell phones and keys, and took off in a burgundy Mailbu.

For Columbia student Sarah Thurman, it’s the just the latest.

“I had a friend that was robbed last semester of his phone and wallet. I guess it’s just one of those things,” she said.

Right about the corner, 12 hours earlier, at 2:00 p.m. in the middle of the afternoon, on 9th Street near Wabash, another robbery.

That time two suspects approached a 34-year-old man, put a knife to his neck and took his Louis Vuitton wallet containing all this credit cards.

BP managers acknowledge the transaction that they say was captured on surveillance video. The suspect spent $47.50 before leaving.

Police are investigating if the two robberies are related. They have the surveillance video from the gas station and they’re collecting more.