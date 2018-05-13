CHICAGO (CBS) — The royal wedding between Prince Harry and American Meghan Markle is less than a week away.

If you’re planning a royal wedding of your own or just want to have high tea and celebrate Harry and Meghan in high style, there are lots of affordable options to make your event a smashing success.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot is joined by celebrity party planner Debi Lily with fun and festive ideas, top trends and DIY details to toast the newest royal couple.

Lily thinks peonies will be in full bloom at the royal wedding because supposedly Markle is a big fan of the flower.

“She has on Instagram, for years, shown blush and white peonies. Harry would send her these even when she was living apart in different countries,” said Lily. “You can design these very easily yourself.”

An English tradition that can easily be replicated here is putting together your own high tea presentation.

“I’m sort of obsessed with tea and their tradition of pausing and enjoying company with friends,” said Lily. “With tea parties, you can do it all in advance, the night before. A tea party menu is really served at room temperature.”

Some of those items include finger sandwiches with smoked salmon, cucumbers, scones and sweet cookies.

“If you don’t have the budget to have a patisserie or a bakery help you, do little cookies and icing stacks and put a rose petal on top,” said Lily.

You can visit Debi Lily’s website for more tips to make your local party a royal celebration.

