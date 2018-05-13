CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain is moving out of the Chicago area but storms Saturday night caused serious damage.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has the story.

Lightning was a big problem for firefighters Saturday evening. In Geneva there was a house fire started by a lightning strike. The blaze caused significant damage.

In north suburban Skokie, a large tree limb was knocked down. A woman who lives in the neighborhood thought she heard an explosion.

“I was in my bedroom and all of a sudden I heard a huge noise. It sounded like a bomb,” said Libby Trettin. “I screamed. I didn’t know what it was.”

The rain has cleared out and the forecast calls for warmer, dryer days later this week.