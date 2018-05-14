CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were killed, and at least 17 other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend.

All three fatal shootings happened in a span of about two hours overnight Friday into Saturday.

Most recently, a 41-year-old man was killed and a 22-year-old woman was critically wounded in the Burnside neighborhood early Saturday.

Police said officers responding to a call of shots fired around 1:10 a.m. Saturday near 91st and Cottage Grove found the man sitting inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body. The woman was found across the street. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman went to the University of Chicago trauma center in critical condition.

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was gunned down in the South Shore neighborhood. Police said he and another man were walking down the street near 75th and Coles, when a vehicle drove by and someone inside began shooting.

The 21-year-old man was shot in the chest and back, and was taken to the University of Chicago trauma center, where he was pronounced dead. The other man suffered a gunshot wound to the hand, and refused medical treatment.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, a 27-year-old man was shot and killed in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Police said the victim was standing on the sidewalk near Monroe and Albany, when two men got out of a silver sedan and opened fire.

The victim went to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said 15 other people were wounded in shootings from Friday afternoon through Monday morning.

No one was in custody for any of the fatal shootings.