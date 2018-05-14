Right during mom and dad's romantic moment, their son just had to take care of business. (CBS)

Kevin Przytula planned to propose to his girlfriend, Allyssa, over the weekend in Bay City, Michigan. He brought their 3-year-old son Owen along, as well as a friend to film the moment as he popped the question.

MEANT TO PEE: Proposal video goes viral after couple's son drops his pants and starts peeing in the background of their romantic moment. https://t.co/1yWzYFz5Gr pic.twitter.com/RkQ9iHiwmm — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 14, 2018

Przytula stopped his girlfriend in front of a fountain and romantically dropped down to one knee. Just as he pulled out the engagement ring, Owen dropped his pants. At the moment his parents became engaged, Owen was answering the call of nature.

Przytula kept his gaze on Allyssa. “I love you with all my heart,” he said, taking her hand and slipping the ring on. Allyssa said “yes” and gave him a kiss. All the while, Owen was letting loose behind his father’s back.

The friend filming the proposal started giggling uncontrollably as Owen peed behind his parents, who were so focused on the engagement they had no idea he was stealing the show.

“Oh my God. You guys?” the friend said through laughs. Finally, Przytula turned around and realized what Owen was up to.