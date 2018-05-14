CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police are releasing surveillance video hoping it will lead to the man wanted for critically injuring a man along the lakefront.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports why the victim’s family is questioning the response from police.

The man wanted by police is suspected of severely injuring a 21-year-old suburban man along the lakefront on May 5th.

“He has no memory of this whatsoever. It was a blow to the head and a fractured skull,” said 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins.

Hopkins visited with the victim’s family after they raised concerns over how long it took for Chicago Police to take an incident report. The family reportedly tried to file a report for days, but were unsuccessful.

“I really can’t explain why four days went by before it happened,” stated Hopkins.

The 21-year-old was walking along the 1200 block of the bike path around 6:30 pm with his girlfriend when the incident happened.

“They encounter another group walking the other direction. Words were exchanged, ‘What are you looking at?’ things of that nature,” said Anthony Riccio, First Deputy Supt. of the Chicago Police Department.

“I think it’s scary that it happened during the daytime and a couple walking because I usually think that walking in groups is safer,” said Caroline Silver, a Gold Coast resident.

“I think there was some miscommunication, initially, where it was believed he had just fallen on the path over there,” responded Riccio after being questioned over the police department’s alleged delayed response.

“I think we can wait until arrest are made in this case to put the focus back on what went wrong,” said Hopkins.

Alderman Hopkins says police have developed strong leads and believe they know the identity of who they are looking for.

The injured 21-year-old was removed from the ICU yesterday, but is still in the hospital.