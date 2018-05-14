CHICAGO (CBS) — Multiple rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms were moving through the Chicago area Monday morning, and were expected to hit again Monday afternoon and evening.

While Monday morning’s storms were not severe, they were generating a lot of rain and lightning, and downpours were causing localized flooding on some area roads during the morning commute.

The heavy rain also prompted a flood warning for Lake County until 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Flood Warning for Lake County IL until 12:30 PM CDT. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/q8aXIHMQBc — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 14, 2018

According to the National Weather Service, the storms could bring wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph at times, and could bring large hail in some areas. Any areas that get multiple rounds of storms could get an inch or more of rain on Monday.

The threat of severe weather diminished before 7 a.m., as the storms moved east, according to the National Weather Service. Several more rounds of thunderstorms were expected Monday afternoon into the evening, with the chance of damaging winds and large hail.

Additional storms could hit Monday night into Tuesday morning, though with less of a chance of severe weather.

Thunderstorms will continue to be a risk most of the week.