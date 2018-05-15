CHICAGO (CBS) – Lisle Police say a 74-year-old man is dead and two others are in serious condition after a car crash in Lisle Tuesday.

The accident happened in the 900 block of Ogden Avenue just before 1:45 p.m.

Lisle Police and the Lisle-Woodridge Fire District responded to the scene.

Officials say a blue Nissan Rogue driven by a 74-year-old man was traveling westbound when it crossed over the center line and crashed into a black Acura, which was driving eastbound.

The driver of the Rogue and two occupants of the Acura were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with serious injuries.

Two Lisle Police Officers were also hospitalized after they applied tourniquets and bandages to the injured parties and were exposed to blood.

The Felony Investigative Assistance Team (FIAT) Major Reconstruction Team was called to investigate the death.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue died due to his injuries.

The Lisle Police Officers were treated and released.