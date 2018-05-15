CHICAGO (CBS)– A school bus aide from the south suburbs has been charged with aggravated battery after Flossmoor Police said she allegedly choked and sat on an 11-year-old student during an incident on a school bus April 6.

When the boy tried to get off the bus, 36-year-old Jessica Roberts allegedly shoved him back into his seat, prosecutors said. Roberts allegedly became upset after he spilled food on the way to school and refused to clean it up, according to prosecutors.

The boy sustained minor injuries during the incident, which was caught on video obtained by CBS 2.

Roberts made no comment while leaving court today, but parents at Parker Junior High, including Myion Roberts (not related to the aide), had plenty to say.

“I have no idea what a child could do that would be worth manhandling or sitting on or reprimanding (him) like that,” Roberts said.

Grandparent Barbara Rankine said Roberts should have remained calm, regardless of the student’s actions.

“It’s a good school,” Roberts said. “Things are going to happen, unfortunately.”

Roberts’s mom spoke to CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot off-camera and said her daughter’s intention was to protect the kids on the bus. She said her daughter was looking forward to her day in court.