CHICAGO (CBS) – A young mother is on the run with her three-month-old baby.

Chicago Police say the baby may be in danger and are asking for the public’s help in finding the 24-year-old mother.

DCFS has confirmed the mother lost custody of her baby, but managed to snatch the child during a supervised visit.

It is unknown why three-month-old Royalty Wolf was removed from her mother’s care in April, but DCFS confirmed that she abducted the child.

DCFS released a statement saying, “The baby’s biological mother Mikeguera Randolph was on a supervised visit with the baby Monday when she fled with Royalty. The two were last seen on the 1500 block of South Avers, where DCFS says a case aide was watching over the baby during the visit.”

There is enough concern about the safety of the child that police issued the missing person flyer. They say Randolph has an arrest record, including drug possession and robbery.

Mikeguera Randolph is 5 foot 3 inches tall and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans. Her baby, Royalty, was wearing pink pajamas.

Police also say Randolph is known to spend time near Pulaski and Ferdinand streets.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the mother or baby are asked to contact police.