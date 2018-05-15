CHICAGO (CBS) — The dynasty ended two decades ago.

So, it seems like a good time to relive that brief era of professional basketball dominance in Chicago.

ESPN and Netflix on Tuesday announced plans to produce a 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls.

“I want you to feel what I feel,” Jordan says in the trailer (watch below). “I want you to feel the tears that I felt when I won the first one.”

“The Last Dance” is directed by Jason Hehir, whose credits also include ESPN’s “The 85 Bears.”

“Anchored by more than 500 hours of never-before-seen footage from the team’s last championship run in the 1997-98 season, “The Last Dance” will have the full participation of Jordan and other key figures from the Bulls’ championship teams, as well as dozens of other luminaries from basketball and beyond,” ESPN said in a news release.

The series will premiere sometime in 2019.