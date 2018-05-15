CHICAGO (CBS) – After Monday’s storms, heavy rain filled the Techny Basin in Glenview.

CBS 2’s Ed Curran reports from the Mobile Weather Lab reservoirs and basins in the area are holding large amounts of storm water, a reason why people may be seeing fewer flooded basements.

Techny Basin is mostly dry, but after a heavy rain, the west fork of Chicago River tends to overflow, creating an instant lake that can hold 365 million gallons of water.

CBS 2’s Ed Curran reports that’s tiny compared to the newest flood relief basin in the McCook reservoir. In February, three inches of rain filled the old quarry with three and a half billion gallons of water.

The deep tunnel and reservoirs combine to detain over 14 billion gallons of storm water.