CHICAGO (CBS) — A Burbank man has been charged with sending inappropriate pictures and messages to children several times over the past four years.

Chicago police said 29-year-old Daniel Ramos has been charged with four felony counts of child pornography, one felony count of indecent solicitation of a child, and one felony count of grooming.

The Chicago Tribune reports Ramos was a youth minister at Victory Worship Center in the Dunning neighborhood.

According to police, Ramos was arrested Monday morning, after detectives determined he sent multiple inappropriate pictures and messages to minors since 2014.

Ramos was due to appear for a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.