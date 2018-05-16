CHICAGO (CBS)–As some democratic Illinois lawmakers make push to support a renewed equal rights amendment that failed decades ago, Governor Bruce Rauner is being criticized for not saying whether he supports such a measure.

Supporters say the change is needed to protect women against unequal pay and sexual harassment. Skeptics of an equal rights amendment say it would erase gender distinctions.

While Rauner said Wednesday he supports equal rights, he has not said whether he would support an amended state law.

Rauner’s lack of a direct response to the proposal drew criticism from some democrats today, including Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and former State Rep. Monica Faith Stewart.

Elise Bouc, Chairwoman of Stop ERA Illinois, said mandating equal rights protections would force women into military drafts and integrate prisons with both sexes.

Lawmakers have not yet voted on the amendment.