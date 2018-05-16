CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a serious issue dividing our country and social media. It’s not how you see it. But how you hear it.

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez reports there is no middle ground.

It’s Yanny or Laurel.

A simple question posted on Instagram has everyone moving in to give a listen.

Why do we all hear this so differently? A professor of speech language and hearing explained.

“What we are seeing is an acoustic feature in the two words that’s very similar,” said Brad Story.

He conducted an analysis to provide a visual of how those words sound. Story said with Laurel and Yanny, it’s not surprising that people could hear either.

What does Story hear?

“The word Laurel,” he said.

Story said there’s really no wrong answer. It’s all perception.