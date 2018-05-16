CHICAGO (CBS) – Former President Barack Obama visited Chicago’s South side Wednesday to greet members of the Obama Foundation Fellowship Program.

He and former First Lady Michelle Obama sat down with the inaugural class of Obama Foundation fellows at the Stony Island Arts Bank.

Stony Island Arts Bank is located just steps away from where the Obama Presidential Center is slated to be constructed.

I’m so inspired by the young people I met today from the South Side of Chicago, my hometown and the future site of the Obama Presidential Center. These high school seniors have big plans for college and beyond and I’m so proud of each and every one of them. pic.twitter.com/YShuJsbLpr — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 16, 2018

The group of twenty community activists and civic innovators from around the world will spend two years in the program, developing leadership skills.

The Obama’s visit comes just one day before the Chicago Plan Commission votes on whether to approve the Obama Presidential Center planned for Jackson Park.