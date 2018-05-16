CHICAGO (CBS) – The 28th Annual Taste of Chicago will include 73 vendors, including 26 new restaurants.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) say the vendors include 38 five-day vendors, 22 pop-up restaurants, and 13 food trucks.

“Taste of Chicago brings together renowned restaurants from across the city to offer visitors and residents the opportunity to sample some of the greatest food in the world,” said Mayor Emanuel. “With both new restaurants and long-time favorites, it will be clear this summer why Chicago is the global culinary capital.”

There will be 26 new restaurants at Taste of Chicago this year, a more than 50 percent increase from 2017. Two long time favorites, Buona Beef and Original Rainbow Cone, will return after a brief hiatus, according to the Mayor’s office.

The new vendors, which include 8 five-day restaurants, 15 pop-ups and 3 food trucks, are:

Arun’s Thai Restaurant

Aunty Joy’s Jamaican Kitchen

Esperanza’s Kitchen Delights

Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize

Output Lounge & Sports Bar

Premier Rollin BBQ

Turtle’s Bar & Grill

Yum Dum

Aloha Wagon

Bee Nana LLC

bettyBOT Shop

BITES

Blackwood BBQ

Chiya Chai Café

Classic Cobbler

Get Off The Couch Catering

Grill City (Seafood City)

Josephine’s Cookin’

Papa Luke’s Gravy Balls

So Forking Great

Sun Wah Barbecue Restaurant

These Wingz?

Wood Fire Counter

CheSa’s Gluten Free Food Truck

Lawrence’s Fish

Vendors are also offering healthier food selections, including gluten-free and vegetarian options.

Admission to the Taste of Chicago is free, and tickets for food and beverages can be purchased in strips of 14 tickets for $10.

“Taste of Chicago showcases the city’s stellar culinary scene by uniting a diverse set of restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups,” said Sam Toia, president and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association. “The Association has been a part of Taste since its inception, and we’re proud to welcome visitors to beautiful Grant Park year after year. It’s a time-honored summer festival that truly captures Chicago’s hospitable spirit and exciting range of culinary offerings.”

The event is set to take place July 11-15 in Grant Park.