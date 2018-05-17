ATLANTA (AP) — The final game of a three-game series between the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves has been postponed because of rain.

No makeup date has been announced.

Rain began falling a few minutes before Thursday’s scheduled first pitch at 7:35 p.m. It was coming down heavily an hour later and was called at 9:56 p.m.

It marked the sixth postponement for the Cubs this season and their second against Atlanta, which won a makeup game 6-5 on Monday at Wrigley Field.

There was no immediate announcement on how the teams’ pitching plans will be affected. Jon Lester was scheduled to start for the Cubs, who begin a three-game series Friday in Cincinnati.

Max Fried was Atlanta’s starter, filling in after Mike Soroka went on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain. Sean Newcomb is slated to start for the Braves when they begin a three-game series Friday night at home against Miami.

