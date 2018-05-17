CHICAGO (CBS) — A death investigation was underway Thursday morning, after a man was found dead following a commercial building fire in Kankakee.

Firefighters found the man inside a car in a building at Harrison and Locust streets.

The fire started shortly before 6 a.m., and firefighters found the body after they were able to get inside the building when the blaze was extinguished.

The Kankakee fire chief said crews could not get into the building right away, due to high heat and smoke.

The victim’s name has not been released. An autopsy was being performed Thursday.