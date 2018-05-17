CHICAGO (AP) — Gov. Bruce Rauner’s proposal to reinstate the death penalty for certain violent crimes and other changes he made to gun legislation will get a House hearing.

Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan announced Thursday that lawmakers will have a public hearing on the Republican governor’s proposal Monday.

Rauner made an amendatory veto on Monday to legislation to require a 72-hour waiting period for delivery of an assault-style rifle.

He rewrote it to make all firearms subject to the 72-hour wait and add other anti-gun violence measures including reintroducing capital punishment for killing police officers or multiple people.

Madigan says those issues “deserve a full hearing and consideration before the House.” He said he added the governor’s language to another bill to be discussed Monday.