CHICAGO (CBS) — Going forward, there will be an increased police presence on the Chicago Riverwalk.

Six additional officers will be on duty on the Riverwalk between 2 p.m. and 1 a.m. every day.

The Riverwalk police team is designed to give some peace of mind to people who visit the popular attraction late at night, after restaurants and other businesses along the river have closed.

“Our enjoyment of the river is coming together in a way that we could not have imagined just a short time ago,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said.

The company that manages the Riverwalk also has increased its private security patrols from 3 to 5 officers.