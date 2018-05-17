ARDMORE, OK (CBS Local) – An Oklahoma sheriff says a 52-year-old woman was attacked and killed by a group of small dogs on May 10.

Tracy Garcia, 52, was killed by seven dogs that belonged to her neighbor, KXII reported.

When deputies arrived, one of the dogs was shot and killed. The remaining dogs were taken to an animal shelter, where they were euthanized.

According to the shelter’s euthanasia technician, Amanda Dinwiddie, six of the dogs are believed to be standard dachshund and terrier mixes. Another is believed to be a border collie mix.

None of the dogs weighed more than 40 pounds. None were taller than knee high.

“A predominant breed in these dogs is definitely standard dachshund,” Dinwiddie said. “They have really noticeable characteristics like their knobby legs, knees, very short legged dogs and their coats.”

The Daily Ardmoreite reported all of the animals were heavily infested with fleas and ticks.

The Carter County, Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office has an ongoing investigation into the incident.

