CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed and another was critically injured Thursday morning in a head-on crash in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Police said an SUV headed east on 67th Street shortly before 4 a.m., when it crossed the center line and struck an oncoming SUV.

The driver of the first SUV was killed in the crash, and a 29-year-old woman who was the passenger went to the University of Chicago trauma center in critical condition. Police said the driver of the second SUV, a 32-year-old man, was not injured.

The age and gender of the driver who was killed were not immediately available.

The Major Accidents unit was investigating the cause of the crash.

