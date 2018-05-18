CHICAGO (CBS)–The ocean between London and Chicago is no match for Royal Wedding fans, who have plenty of options for celebrating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in true British fashion early Saturday morning.

R Public House in East Rogers Park is one of a handful of Chicago restaurants hosting Royal Wedding Parties. Paper cutouts of the royal couple adorn the front window of the British-style pub, which is run Sandra Carter, a native of the U.K.

Carter is serving a full English-style breakfast, complete with buttered scones, clotted cream and tea.

“It’s gotten a little crazy,” Carter said. “The phone hasn’t stopped ringing—we’re a little surprised by the response.”

The only catch to participating in the excitement at R Public House is being willing to get out of bed at the break of dawn. The party starts at 5 a.m.

Guests from as far away as Nebraska have booked tables, Carter said.

For those who prefer to sleep in on Saturday, there are other venues across the city and suburbs hosting afternoon tea and other events to toast the royal couple.

The Commons Club at the Virgin Hotel will hold an uncommon high tea at 2 p.m. Saturday. The party will feature petite versions of the now famous elderberry lemon royal wedding cake. Reservations are still available.

Luxury hotel LondonHouse has high tea from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Bridges Lounge.

The Drake Hotel is holding a month-long celebration called Royal-Tea in Palm Court, specially designed for mothers, daughters, and other royal watchers.

At the future Duchess’s alma mater, Northwestern University, her former classmates have put together a collection of memorabilia celebrating Markle, including royal china, biographies and other items.

Markle’s sorority sister from 2001 Erica Bethe Levin remembers Markle for being kind, but a little intimidating.

“You get nervous around her because she’s so well put together, but she’s so warm and kind you kind of drop that nervous feeling you have,” Levin said.

CBSChicago.com will stream live coverage of the royal wedding Saturday morning, starting around 3 a.m.