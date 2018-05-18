A Lee County Judge Friday denied a request from the attorney of accused Dixon shooter Matthew Milby’s attorney to reduce his $2 million bond.

Milby, 19, appeared in court via video from jail to face three charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm. He has been in jail since Thursday, since being released from the hospital for minor injuries he sustained during a shootout with school resource officer Mark Dallas.

Illinois State Police said investigators have determined the gun he used in Wednesday’s shooting was purchased by his mother in 2012. Police have not yet determined how the gun ended up in Milby’s hands.

Milby’s mother, Julie Milby, told reporters Wednesday she has no idea where her son obtained the gun.

She said recent bullying has left her son troubled.

“What was hurtful was and what this all led to was ostracization,” stated Julie Milby. “I just know that the kid’s been real sad for a long time.”

His mom appeared calm as the charges were read in court, according to CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez.

No one was injured in the shooting. Dixon Public Schools District 170 Superintendent Margo Empen told Tellez the incident prompted school officials to arrange for extra security at the school’s graduation ceremony Sunday.