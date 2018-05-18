SANTA FE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in southeast Texas responded to Santa Fe High School on Friday morning after reports of an active shooter on the campus. The situation erupted shortly before 8:00 a.m. at the high school, located between Houston and Galveston, and at least eight people are dead.

According to assistant principal Dr. Cris Richardson, the shooter has been caught and is no longer in the school building. A second person has also been detained, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, but that individual’s connection to the shooting has not been released.

“The campus has been cleared of all students and staff members,” said Santa Fe ISD Police Chief Walter Braun.

We are assisting @SantaFeISD with a multiple-casualty incident at Santa Fe High School. This is no longer an active shooting situation and the injured are being treated. #hounews pic.twitter.com/m7Wuauk9jk — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 18, 2018

Leila Butler is a student at the school. She told KTRK-TV in Houston that fire alarms went off and students exited from their classrooms. That is when some students reported hearing gunfire. Butler was sheltered with teachers and other students near the campus when she spoke with the television station.

“As soon as the alarms went off, everybody just started running outside,” said student Dakota Shrader. “And next thing you know, everybody looked and you heard ‘boom, boom, boom,’ and I just ran as fast as I could to the nearest floor so I could hide.”

Other witnesses told KTRK-TV that the shooting happened in an art class, and one student told the television station that a girl was shot. “There was someone that walked in with a shotgun and started shooting,” the student said, “and this girl got shot in the leg.” That student did not get a good look at the shooter, because she was running to hide.

Law enforcement officials stated that the suspect and detained individual are both students at Santa Fe High School.

“A kid came out. He had a black-like trench coat on, a sawed-off shotgun with a pistol grip, and I seen something sharp on his chest,” recalled student Damon Rabon. “Then, he turned, and instead of looking our way, he just grabbed the backpack and went right back into the art room.”

“We shut the door in our classroom, turned off all the lights, did everything we could to get the students safe,” continued Rabon. “Then, the teacher actually ran and pulled the fire alarm, because we had no service to call 911 to let anyone know that there was a shooter.”

Tyler Turner knows the person who pulled the fire alarm. “He saw a guy walking with a gun, so he pulled the fire alarm,” the student said. Turner reported hearing seven gunshots before running to a nearby car wash and meeting his mother. Turner also saw a girl with a bandage around her kneecap get taken away by firefighters.

Another student told KTRK-TV that he heard as many as 15 to 20 gunshots.

“I heard so many people saying there were gunshots and that people were dead,” added student Megan Hunter.

Officials said that at least eight people are dead, possibly as many as 10 people dead, and more have been injured. A police officer with the Santa Fe ISD Police Department is among the wounded, Braun said, but the total number of victims has not been confirmed.

Paul Reyes is a spokesperson for UTMB. He explained that three people are being treated at his hospital. That includes one middle-aged adult male who is in critical condition, a middle-aged female who is in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg, and a male under 18 years of age who is also in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Dr. David Marshall, chief nursing officer with UTMB, spoke to the media Friday afternoon. He turned visibly emotional when speaking about this incident. “There are a lot of personal feelings that people are having,” Marshall said. “As the father of a 16-year-old at Friendswood High School, this hurts.”

President Donald Trump addressed the Santa Fe shooting before a speech on Friday morning. “This has been going on too long in our country, too many years, too many decades now,” he stated. “We grieve for the terrible loss of life and send our support to everyone affected by this absolutely horrific attack to the students, families, teachers and personnel.”

“We’re with you in this tragic hour, and will be with you forever,” the President added.

My heart is broken and my prayers are with the students, parents, faculty and first responders at Santa Fe High School. The work of the Federal Commission on School Safety remains urgent. This trend cannot continue. Our nation must come together to keep our students safe. pic.twitter.com/s5u4tcgtDP — Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVosED) May 18, 2018

Cameras caught children limping away from the school building. Police officers could be seen escorting a line of students away from the campus. Kids were handing backpacks over to authorities. Teachers were loading children into school buses and taking them to the school district’s Alamo Gym to meet up with parents.

A statement from the Santa Fe Independent School District said that the campus was involved in an active shooter incident and had been placed into lockdown. Although the suspect has been taken into custody, law enforcement officials continue to conduct an investigation inside of the building.

The school district and police later confirmed that authorities found suspicious devices in and around the campus. “There have been explosive devices found in the high school and surrounding area adjacent to the high school,” Braun said Friday morning. “Community members should be on the lookout for any suspicious items.”

Heidi and I are keeping all the students and faculty at Santa Fe High School in our prayers this morning, along with all first responders on the scene. Please be safe and heed warnings from local officials. https://t.co/5Un3Y4IA86 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 18, 2018

“It is with great sadness that I stand here today to share with you that we experienced an unthinkable tragedy at our high school this morning,” said Dr. Leigh Wall with the Santa Fe ISD on Friday morning. “We are grieving the loss of members of our Santa Fe ISD family.”

This is the third school shooting in eight days, and the 22nd in the United States since the beginning of the year.

To the students and faculty of Santa Fe High School, we are with you. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/3DYXOhmwsP — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) May 18, 2018

KTRK-TV reported that a similar incident happened at this same campus back in February. Students then reported hearing popping sounds coming from outside of the school building. Police were called to the high school, but determined that the situation was a false alarm.

This is a developing story.