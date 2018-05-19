CHICAGO (CBS) — Charges are pending after reports of two off duty police officers shot outside a bar.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross has the story from Highland, Indiana.

Highland police say they have two people in custody after shots were fired, all of this stemming from an argument. Law enforcement officials said around 2:30 a.m. police were called to Growlers.

They found two victims in the parking lot area there, both with gunshot wounds. Police say one man was shot in the head, the other shot in the arm.

The Gary police department confirming to CBS 2 one victim was an off-duty police officer. The Times of Northwest Indiana reported both of the victims were off-duty law enforcement.

Highland police not confirming that, at this point in time. Officials said two men left the bar, but returned around closing time. They were told no one was getting back in. That transitioned into an argument and that eventually turned into gun violence.

There are no medical updates from the Highland police at this time.

They say two people were taken into custody and charges are pending.