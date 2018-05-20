CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Spring Half Marathon and 5K took place Sunday.

The race is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Runners helped others by raising funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot spoke with race spokesperson Dan Lakin about the importance of the race and the fun people have supporting an important cause.

“About 8,000 runners will participate, taking on the half-marathon course,” said Lakin. “We’ve raised more than $400,000 for MDA and those who are fighting muscle disease over the past three years during our partnership with them.”

He added the organization has about 10 other charity partners participating, including those fighting homelessness and cancer.