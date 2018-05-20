CHICAGO (CBS) — People are hoisting their glasses to celebrate llinois Craft Beer Week, taking place through May 25.

Breweries across the state are hosting hundreds of events to celebrate the craft of brewing.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot and Ed Curran join Danielle D’Alessandro, Executive Director from the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild to sample some of the highlighted beers at this year’s event.

“We’ve gone from 50 breweries about five years ago to over 230 across Illinois,” said D’Alessandro.

The event continues through Friday.

Visit the Illinois Craft Beer Week website for information on events, locations and other information.

On social media, check out @ILCraftBeerWeek and use the hashtags #ICBW, #BUG and #GoodLibations.