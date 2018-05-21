CHICAGO (CBS)–A former priest has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault case that went unsolved for 16 years.

Kenneth Lewis, 56, of Arvada, Colo., was charged May 18 with predatory sexual assault against a minor. Evanston Police said Lewis allegedly assaulted a 13-year-old at an Evanston hotel in late 2001.

Lewis was visiting Illinois from Tulsa, Okla. with the victim and his family when the assault allegedly occurred.

The incident wasn’t reported for another three years, according to Evanston Police.

“Lewis could not be charged as part of this initial investigation,” according to a news release from Evanston Police.

A warrant was issued for his arrest in December 2017 following a reopened investigation by the Cook County State’s Attorney and Evanston Police.

Lewis had been in Ecuador, and was arrested upon his return to the U.S. on May 9 at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, police said.

Lewis was taken into custody by the Cook County Sheriff’s Police Department.