CHICAGO (CBS) — Children ages 11 and under will be able to ride the Metra for free with an adult beginning Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

Metra says the initiative is part of its expanded Family Fares program.

“A trip on Metra is a great opportunity to spend time together as a family without having to worry about traffic and parking,” said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski. “Plus, on weekends, Metra’s $10 Weekend Pass gives you another reason to hop aboard the train this summer. And during this coming holiday weekend, the weekend pass will be good on Memorial Day, too.”

Metra is adding earlier trains on Friday, May 25.

Metra says they are operating a Sunday/holiday schedule on Memorial Day. There will not be service on the North Central Service, Heritage Corridor, and SouthWest Service lines.

For a full Metra train schedule, visit metrarail.com.