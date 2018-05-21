CHICAGO (CBS) — The mother of 19-year-old Matthew Milby, accused of firing several shots at Dixon High School last Wednesday, could be facing charges.

Police say Milby was armed with a semi-automatic rifle, purchased by his mother, Julie Milby.

“I don’t have any guns in the house,” stated Julie Milby. “I’ve told what I think, where it might have came from.”

Julie Milby told reporters she thought she knew where the gun came from Wednesday, but would not share further details with the media. She wouldn’t say where she thought her son got the gun he used that day nor did she say it was her gun, contrary to what authorities believe.

Julie Milby, formerly Julie Mitchell, is pictured in a Florida mug shot. In 1991, she was convicted of a felony resisting an officer with violence in Osceola County, Florida.

Her charges should have prevented her from getting a FOID card in Illinois and the 9 millimeter semiautomatic rifle her son allegedly brought to school.

Attorney Edward Johnson is a gun law expert. He says legal gun owners in Illinois must fill out an application. Question number two on the application asks: “Have you ever been convicted of a felony?”

“Something got messed up somewhere, or somebody is lying to somebody,” stated Edward Johnson.

If Julie Milby lied on her FOID card application, Johnson says she could face federal and state charges.

“She could be in a lot of trouble,” Johnson stated.

Julie Milby could face state charges if she lied on her FOID card application. She could potentially face federal charges if she lied to the gun dealer, who is also required to ask if she’s ever been convicted of a felony. CBS 2’s Brad Edwards reports that’s a potential 10 year federal crime.