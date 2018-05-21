CHICAGO (CBS) — There is growing concern about a medical device being implanted in women to prevent pregnancy.

The birth control device is known as Essure. A doctor inserts two small, flexible coils into a woman’s fallopian tubes. After several months, scar tissue blocks the tubes.

Nearly 27,000 women who’ve undergone the procedure say they’ve experienced excessive pain, severe allergic reactions, and in some cases, perforated organs.

Dr. Brett Cassidy, an obstetrician and gynecologist, says Essure can cause a reaction in some women.

“The coils are made of nickel and polyester fibers and when they’re placed in the tube, it creates an inflammation reaction, but this inflammation reaction continues in the body.”

“I thought my body was failing me,” stated Amanda Rumisell, a victim of Essure.

Bayer, the maker of Essure, released a statement saying the reason for the complaints is “hard to say” and that “a lot of those symptoms can be hormonally-related and common as women go through reproductive life.”